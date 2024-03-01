LAURA INGRAHAM: The 'Get Trump' express may be headed for a derailment

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to efforts at "keeping Trump in a courtroom" ahead of the 2024 election Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH PROPOSES NEW DATE FOR TRUMP CLASSIFIED RECORDS TRIAL

LAURA INGRAHAM: At a morning hearing in the classified docs case against President Trump. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon signaled that Jack Smith suggested the July trial date would be a no-go because the trial time frame for all the motion work that has to be done would be far too compressed. That totally makes sense. Of course, Trump's lawyers want this travesty to be postponed until after the election. Or I have an idea. How about holding off until and unless Joe Biden is brought up on charges for his own concealment of government records?

All right. Meanwhile, not a good idea to keep digging when you're already sinking, but that's what Smith's office did when his associate intimated that the judge wasn't moving quickly enough. To which she tersely replied: "I can assure you that, in [the] building, there's a good deal of judicial work going on."

Oh, now, our reporters, David Spunt and Jake Gibson are reporting that if they had to choose a date for the federal appeal, Trump's legal team said they could do August 12th to avoid running right up into the election. Of course, if a trial takes, let's say, six weeks, which is what they're projecting, keeping Trump in a courtroom now, that's the ultimate in election interference, isn't it?

But clearly this guy just doesn't care. He's willing to dispense with the DOJ manual that highly discourages bringing cases against candidates that would impact the election because of the timing. It's a so-called 60-day rule, even though it doesn't mention 60 days, of course. Smith's office says that they're in compliance, but really, they're willing to skirt the recommendations because, after all, there's always a Trump exemption. Now, regardless of when the trial starts, Trump's legal team has played this smartly so far in Judge Cannon's concern about the unfairness of a rush schedule.