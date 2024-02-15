LAURA INGRAHAM: Fani Willis thought this case would catapult her to political fame

Fox News host Laura Ingraham unpacks the key moments from Fulton County DA Fani Willis' testimony on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Fani lines blurred. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Today, over several hours in an Atlanta courtroom, we saw why allowing a county D.A. to bring charges against a former U.S. president is absurd and destructive. Now, Fani Willis is a leftist who thought that this case would catapult her to political fame. Maybe even the Senate or governor's mansion because it would be Fani the Trump Slayer. And she was so full of herself, she thought no one would notice when she hired her married boyfriend as her lead Trump investigator. Now, just to refresh everyone on the timeline here: on New Year's Day 2021, Miss Willis started as Fulton County D.A. and then the next month, what 40 days later or so, February 10th, she opens the criminal investigation into the Trump election interference claim. And then months later, by November 1st, she hires her "friend" Nathan Wade as a very special prosecutor.

JUDGE WARNS FANI WILLIS OVER OUTBURSTS IN HEATED TESTIMONY

And then the next day, he files for divorce from his wife. Now, of course, Willis and Wade didn't expect that his divorce proceeding would become an issue in the Trump case. But at today's hearing, Judge Scott McAfee was considering whether the affair between the two created a conflict of interest that should knock them both off the case. Today, Nathan Wade took the stand on the question of who paid for their pleasure trips.

Now we're supposed to believe that Fani Willis was carrying around just large amounts of cash. Of course, cash is not traceable. Now, when the D.A. unexpectedly appeared on the stand today, she did address this. Or tried to.

Four hundred or 4000? She answered 4000. Now, who carries around that kind of cash? Well, Fani does. Again, very convenient, because you need a paper trail, right? To show that Willis did repay Mr. Wade and that she wasn't getting a financial benefit from the lawyer that she hired to investigate Trump.

Look as wild as today's testimony was, and I was riveted by it, long before we knew even who Nathan Wade was it was obvious that the election interference case brought by this Fulton County D.A. was tainted. By charging Trump and 17 associates under a state racketeering statute, Willis showed us who she really was: a rogue prosecutor on a political mission to disqualify the GOP's leading candidate from the 2024 campaign. Now even never-Trump legal experts have thrown water on Willis's case, questioning Trump's judgment, OK, that's one thing but portraying him with this state Rico statute as some type of mafia crime boss whose enterprise was subverting democracy, that is quite another.

The Willis investigation was a political vendetta and it was a travesty from the get-go. There are plenty of lowlife radicals across the country who want Trump off the political scene, but they shouldn't have the power to prosecute and be paid by state taxpayers, or have any power to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, because that's election interference.