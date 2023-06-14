LAURA INGRAHAM: The entire indictment narrative has been skewed

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shares why the indictment of former President Donald Trump was "framed in the worst possible light" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now this is another day when I say, "Thank goodness Merrick Garland is not an associate justice on the Supreme Court." As imperious as always, he emerged today, of course, refusing to take any questions to defend his department's actions vis-a-vis former President Trump.

Look, let's be very clear here. The issue is, are you, sir, acting in good faith, or are you part of a political operation to get a conviction of Trump by any means necessary? Eighty-one percent of Republicans believe this is all about politics and protecting one of the more destructive presidents the United States has ever had, Joe Biden, and they're right. Now consider the situation this way: No one believes that Merrick Garland would still be A.G. if he hadn't greenlit a special prosecutor in this case. Everyone at MSNBC and CNN believes that Garland is trying to put Trump in jail no matter where the facts lead. Otherwise, they would be calling tonight for his removal.

It's really not that complicated. And any of the lawyers on TV, any of the presidential candidates or former officials with really big titles who claim that Trump is "toast" or act like this is a slam dunk case, they're embarrassing themselves. They know or should know that every piece of information about this case has been presented by the federal government to a Trump-hating media and it has been framed in the worst possible light form. The entire narrative has been skewed by Jack Smith and Merrick Garland's DOJ. And it's been presented to a public that is generally unfamiliar with how the legal process works or even what an indictment actually is.

But going forward, we're going to learn a lot more about this prosecution — the tactics and the methods of Jack Smith and his merry band of prosecutors. And we're going to learn all of it, by the way. And if Trump is able to keep some good lawyers around, it will all be carefully dissected by his legal team.