LAURA INGRAHAM: Dems would rather gladhand the CCP than work with the GOP

It's all a 'sickening suck-up,' Ingraham says

Under Biden, America is in pain and China gains

Laura Ingraham discusses how John Kerry is crying climate change to China while they could care less on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham denounces Democrats for being more willing to gladhand China than cooperate with Republicans for the sake of American citizens on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Any random Trump voter is far more dangerous to mankind than the despotic regime in China ever could be. Now, they'd much rather deal with President Xi and his top brass than, say, with Speaker McCarthy or Sen. Tom Cotton. 

TWO DOZEN REPUBLICANS CALL ON BIDEN TO DISAVOW JOHN KERRY'S REMARKS TARGETING FOOD PRODUCTION

President Joe Biden China Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 15, 2021. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

They'll travel around the globe to work with and gladhand with the CCP, but they'll barely return the phone calls coming from across town from these GOP leaders. Then next week, Kerry is traveling to push his global climate framework that the green radicals are desperate to establish. Of course, it's all a sickening suck-up, and it's a complete humiliation for the United States after China not only has been harassing our aircraft in international waters, but also hacking our government's emails…

You can't make this up, right? And for doing [Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo] this favor of hacking her emails, China is, of course, they've invited her to join the parade of Biden officials to prostrate themselves on a visit there. It's a dream come true for Xi, and of course, he has no intention of abiding by any Kerry-approved climate rules. 

