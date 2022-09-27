LAURA INGRAHAM: Dems have been working overtime to sell a lie to the American people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discusses how Democrats have been destroying America's prosperity and selling a lie that conservative are the most dangerous threat facing the country today on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: REGULAR WORKING PEOPLE ARE GROWING INCREASINGLY FED UP WITH ESTABLISHMENT POLITICIANS

LAURA INGRAHAM: The truth about this administration and the Democrat Party in general. It's not funny at all. In fact, it's dark and it's sinister. While they've been busy destroying our prosperity, our border and our safety, they've also been working overtime to sell a lie to the American people.

Now, this toxic mantra, it's all silly. It's drilled into the national conversation day after day, and it pits Americans against Americans solely based on political differences. Now, how sickeningly cynical is that? How transparent? The argument that conservative Republicans are the most dangerous threat facing us today? Not the crippling recession, not fentanyl coming from China, not high energy costs, not skyrocketing murder rates. But those people who supported Trump. They're the real menace. Now, this is why Biden can't quit Charlottesville.

And then there's the insurrection that wasn't. Whenever the news gets bad politically for Biden, the Democrats and the media try to save the party by going back to Jan. 6th.

