Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

LAURA INGRAHAM: Dems have been working overtime to sell a lie to the American people

Ingraham highlights the sinister intentions of this administration

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: The True Extremist Threat Video

Angle: The True Extremist Threat

Laura Ingraham highlights how ‘dark and sinister’ the Biden administration is and how they are trying to sell a lie to Americans before midterms on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discusses how Democrats have been destroying America's prosperity and selling a lie that conservative are the most dangerous threat facing the country today on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: REGULAR WORKING PEOPLE ARE GROWING INCREASINGLY FED UP WITH ESTABLISHMENT POLITICIANS

LAURA INGRAHAM: The truth about this administration and the Democrat Party in general. It's not funny at all. In fact, it's dark and it's sinister. While they've been busy destroying our prosperity, our border and our safety, they've also been working overtime to sell a lie to the American people. 

Now, this toxic mantra, it's all silly. It's drilled into the national conversation day after day, and it pits Americans against Americans solely based on political differences. Now, how sickeningly cynical is that? How transparent? The argument that conservative Republicans are the most dangerous threat facing us today? Not the crippling recession, not fentanyl coming from China, not high energy costs, not skyrocketing murder rates. But those people who supported Trump. They're the real menace. Now, this is why Biden can't quit Charlottesville. 

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

And then there's the insurrection that wasn't. Whenever the news gets bad politically for Biden, the Democrats and the media try to save the party by going back to Jan. 6th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Angle: The True Extremist Threat Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.