LAURA INGRAHAM: Dems need to flatten what came before and remake it in their own twisted image

Laura Ingraham discusses how the radical left is on a mission to tear American ideals down and replace them with their agenda on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The left is on kind of a sick and self-loathing search-and-destroy mission. They're fanatical foot soldiers. They're hard at work undermining institutions and ideals that were once considered indispensable for a healthy, strong America. From college campuses to corporate boardrooms, from newsrooms to the nuclear family, the left picks key targets for influence and infiltration. Because they hate tradition and normalcy, they know they need to flatten what came before and remake it in their own twisted image…

LAURA INGRAHAM: DO YOU FEEL BETTER OFF?

After the left helped get Obama elected in 2008, the once great and respected Democrat Party was hooked. The left's agenda became the Democrats' agenda from climate change to CRT, from transgenderism to toking in the streets. And fast-forward to present day. How's it all working out? Are college grads better writers, better thinkers as they were, let's say, 40 years ago? Do they feel free to speak their minds? Well, some do…

At our top institutions of higher learning, Cicero and Aristotle, they're out. And Ibram Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones, they're in. So much so that SUNY just announced it's making a course in racial equity mandatory for graduation because the left knows that objective merit hurts their own dimwits. They're working overtime to kill standardized tests. Of course, standardized tests are rife with cultural and racial bias.