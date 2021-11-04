Laura Ingraham questions Democrats' lack of self-reflection after Tuesday's election loss

Laura Ingraham said in her opening monologue Thursday that Democrats don't actually care about Americans and they are using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to push other unrelated and socialist agendas.

"They hate this country, they hate the people of this country, and they will seize any opportunity to punish us," she said.

After Democrats lost in the Virginia elections one may have expected them to grovel – but that's not what happened, Laura Ingraham said. "Anyone who thought the Democrats' losses on Tuesday would humble them and cause a little self-reflection, he was badly mistaken."

MANCHIN CALLS ELECTION RESULTS A 'WAKE-UP CALL,' REACTS TO IMPACT ON BIDEN AGENDA

The Virginia omen won't stop the Democrats, in fact, they are doubling down, she said. "If anything, they're now going for broke on woke. Or they want us to be woke and go broke."

"Polls aren't going to stop them. Close losses won't stop them. They must be beaten over and over again until they finally give up. The losses began on Tuesday and more are on the way next year. But in the meantime, we will have to continue resisting and urge all elected officials, including any Democrats who want to pass themselves off as so-called moderates to join us."

"Democrats know full well that they're going to lose huge in the midterms and 2022, so they need to hurry down the socialism road. This requires that the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress spend trillions of dollars."

Ingraham also had a bone to pick with President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. "The administration's pandemic police is forcing about two-thirds of the country's workforce to choose between supporting their families and taking a vaccine," Ingraham said.

The White House announced Thursday that the deadline for a vaccine rule from OSHA would be pushed forward from December to January. OSHA, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is a regulatory agency within the Department of Labor.

At the penalty of thousands in fines, the rule requires businesses with more than 100 employees to comply with President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

"Biden's actions are plainly unconstitutional and illegal," she said and added that if the president really cared about managing COVID-19 he would shut down the border.

"[The Biden administration is] encouraging the spread of COVID by releasing more than what, about a million untested and unvaccinated illegals into the United States. Think about that for a moment," Ingraham said.

Despite the fact that Americans, by and large, do not want these policies – according to Ingraham – the Democrats don't care.

"From the beginning, the left never saw COVID as a public health crisis. For them, it was always a political opportunity to remake America, to put more people on the dole, to limit our freedoms, to push us toward the socialist order they've always wanted. "