Michael Pillsbury: The Chinese think that the 'One China' policy is going to be modified

Michael Pillsbury talks China's threats towards Taiwan

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
They're watching Pelosi to see if she'll support these new policy changes: Michael Pillsbury

They’re watching Pelosi to see if she’ll support these new policy changes: Michael Pillsbury

Director of Chinese Strategy at The Hudson Institute Michael Pillsbury shares his insight on China’s threats towards Nancy Pelosi on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Michael Pillsbury discussed China being "suspicious" of the U.S. and thinking that the "One China" policy is going to be modified on "The Ingraham Angle."

JASON CHAFFETZ: DC MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER IS GETTING IN ON THE ACTION AND BEGGING THE NATIONAL GAURD FOR HELP

MICHAEL PILLSBURY: Well, the Chinese are suspicious of us, Brian, and they think that the "One China" policy is going to be modified. They got a number of reasons for that. The "One China" policy was supposed to sort of prevent any US defense of Taiwan. We couldn't store ammunition there. We couldn't have any armed forces of our own there. We couldn't do war planning. They couldn't do joint military exercises. As part of the "One China" policy, we shut down our defense command on Taiwan. All this is 40, 50 years ago. It's starting to shift now. The Congress is very angry that Taiwan is kind of a sitting duck. There's no real deterrence power. And so basic military common sense tells us a lot of people in Congress, we can't have this "One China" policy be so inflexible. We've got to mount a defense of Taiwan because of China's threats over the last two or three years. 

We can’t have this 'One China' policy be so inflexible: Michael Pillsbury Video
