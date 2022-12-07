LAURA INGRAHAM: Can you believe we live in a society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda?

Laura Ingraham discusses how even dolls are pushing propaganda onto children and promoting transgenderism on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I still remember when my daughter Maria, maybe she was 5 or 6, she wanted an American Girl doll for Christmas. So I went and looked at them myself for the brand's really wholesome, kind of patriotic marketing, and I made sure that Santa put one under the tree that year, complete with a few outfit changes, and each version of the doll also had her own little storybook that accompanied it. Well, moms across America, before you think of shelling out over, what is it, over a hundred bucks for a made-in-America doll for little Susie? Know a few things first. Mattel manufactures them in China.

LAURA INGRAHAM: JUST HOW FAR WILL THE LEFT ACTUALLY GO TO PROTECT THEIR PET CAUSES AND DESTRUCTIVE AGENDA?

Second, the toy-maker is now using its brand to promote transgenderism to little kids. Its storybooks discuss how to delay puberty with hormone blockers and instruct on ways to keep information from parents. Now, can you believe this is where we are in society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda? Now, Mattel isn't even trying to be subtle about its agenda. Again, the dolls' instruction book tells boys that they may feel like girls inside, which they say is totally OK. And it introduces the concepts of being non-binary — as, again, little kids — and using alternative pronouns. But why should any of us be surprised?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP