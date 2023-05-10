LAURA INGRAHAM: The border crisis was created by our leadership class

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the chaos at the border will only stop when Democrats are "punished" at the polls on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, we can't even process the immigration cases we have. Did you know there is a backlog of 2.1 million immigration cases in our immigration courts? And the number is growing, of course. Oh, but don't worry, because Secretary Mayorkas has a new plan. The Biden administration is now preparing a memo that's going to direct Customs and Border Protection to begin releasing migrants into the U.S. without court dates or the ability to track them. So, no piece of paper saying you have to come back in 2028. Look, we all know what's being done here. It's a complete attempt to transform America through the resettlement of all foreigners who can pay the cartels for passage across the border.

BIDEN SAYS SOUTHERN BORDER WILL BE ‘CHAOTIC FOR A WHILE’

Now you might be asking, when was this going to stop? Well, only when Democrats are punished so badly at the polls that they never try anything like this again. With Democrats in power, the phony asylum seekers are just going to keep lining up until life in our country is really no better than life in, let's say, Venezuela or Honduras. What we're headed toward right now is becoming a country whose economic picture looks a lot like Brazil's, where there's a small but very powerful sliver of rich people and an upper class among them protected by high gates and security guards, and then where most everyone else lives in hovels, just barely getting by.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This crisis wasn't an accident. It was created by our leadership class. They changed policies with a precise intention to make it easier to come here illegally.