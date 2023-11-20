LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's numbers are dropping faster than his words in mid-sentence

FOX News host Laura Ingraham says it's "impossible" for the media to "spin" President Biden's latest approval ratings on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: These people see the writing on the wall, don't they? The voters, including many of Biden's old constituents, are in full-blown revolt. His numbers are dropping faster than his words in mid-sentence. Now, less than a year before Election Day, the just released NBC poll has Biden approval numbers at a record-low of 40%, and among young people, I almost fell over when I saw this, he's at 31%. On the economy, his number is 38. Then, young voters give him an abysmal 20% on foreign policy-- that's his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, of course. Now Trump is up 4% among young voters and 2% overall. So wait a second. This must be a one-off. This can't be a trend.

Well, hardly. This confirms the trends we've been seeing now for a while. And a new Harvard/Harris poll just released shows the birthday boy is in just as much trouble against Trump, down by seven points, although for some reason, Biden's approval number in that same survey is oddly jumping a little bit to 45. But inside the poll on specific questions, it's more bad news for Biden. Americans' fears and frustrations about crime – wow, that's clear. Sixty-three percent of those surveyed believe gun ownership is important to be able to protect yourself against attacks. And 83% want to crack down on shoplifters.

All right. Let's face it. Try as they might, it's just impossible to spin these numbers. The data guys have pretty much just given up.

It turns out the bad news for the globalists here in the United States is also being reflected as bad news for the globalists around the world. Argentina saw a shock win for the populist candidate, Javier Milei, and the anti-immigration conservative populist movements are growing all across Europe and France and Sweden, Germany and Spain. More on that with Victor Davis Hanson coming up. But the bottom line is clear in all of this: The old Clinton Bush consensus on globalization that demanded free trade, the free movement of people and perpetual foreign intervention, it's just collapsing everywhere.

That narrative is not working. It just doesn't work for the average person. It was a policy of the elites, by the elites and for the elites. It failed everyone else. So it's time to go back to real democracy and give the voters what they want.