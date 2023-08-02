LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's henchmen aren't defenders of democracy

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out President Biden's "henchmen" for going after former President Donald Trump after getting in their way on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Once again, Biden's henchmen aren't defenders of democracy. They're offenders of democracy. The DOJ's goal here is very clear: You get in our way, you threaten to root out D.C. corruption, and we'll do whatever it takes to destroy you by using the full force of federal law enforcement against you, and if that requires twisting precedent or dispensing with real evidence of intent or applying rarely used interpretations of statutes, so be it, and we'll bring that case before a liberal judge in a Democrat district and the fix will be in.

MIKE PENCE: I HAD NO RIGHT TO OVERTURN THE ELECTION

All the while, the country becomes further divided and more disgusted, and the rest of the world starts thinking that our democracy is a joke, and autocrats say, "See, we told you so. Follow us, because America is done."

