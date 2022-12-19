LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's foreign policy has failed miserably

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explained how the Biden administration's policies abroad have devastated the nation on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Not only has Biden failed miserably in engaging our competitors, Russia, forget it, his actions in demanding massive U.S. military spending in Ukraine is prolonging, and I would argue, escalating this conflict. Yes, Russia has lost 10,000 men, spent about $82 billion, according to Forbes. In the meantime, Ukraine’s infrastructure is getting pummeled, and you know what the American taxpayer is going to be forced to pay for it, right? Imagine that pricetag. Biden’s speechwriters, I think they wrote lines that were meant to reassure the public, but none of it has panned out.

Beyond his mumbles, how has funding the war in Ukraine advanced the interests of the American middle class? It hasn't. It’s hurt the American middle class. When gas prices skyrocketed because of sanctions, Biden decided to deplete our strategic petroleum reserve. Now, add that cost to the $100 billion and counting that Congress would’ve approved this year alone in Ukraine. How are we going to pay that back? No one voting for any of this madness thinks about any of this or bothers asking, how does making America weaker economically advance our national security interests? This concept of peace through strength that Reagan talked about, these people can’t comprehend it at all.

