LAURA INGRAHAM: This is the Biden freak-o-rama

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Biden staffers after they "figured out" how to "screw up" Christmas at the White House on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's such a beautiful place that it really is kind of hard to screw up Christmas at the White House, but somehow this crew figured out how to do it.

…

That's our White House in 2023. That's the place where John Adams lived; the place we rebuilt after the War of 1812; the place where Lincoln guided us through the Civil War; where FDR led us through World War II; and Reagan took us to victory in the Cold War. So, it should be a place of excellence, a place where the smartest and hardest-working Americans fight and struggle every day to make life better for each and every one of us.

Yeah, and it should be a place of service — a place where everyone understands that the best interests of the American people always come first. And it should be a place of patriotism , a place where everyone is proud to be an American and confident that our system is worth fighting for.

These days, and for at least 12 more months, it's become a place to ridicule American history, and frankly, to ridicule Americans themselves, but next year is an election year, and then our voices can be heard — and they will be heard.