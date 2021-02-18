Ingraham slams Biden, Democrats over immigration reform bill, tells Americans 'you are not a priority'

The immigration reform proposal unveiled by Democrats Thursday proves President Biden and his allies in politics and business are united against American workers, according to Laura Ingraham.

"There's something that I want every American watching right now to understand," said "The Ingraham Angle" host. "You are not a priority for the Biden administration or congressional Democrats."

"Your safety, your job prospects, your kids going back to school, your mental health, your freedom, none of that is as important to the left as their desire to fundamentally transform America, and achieving this requires that they pass an amnesty bill as soon as possible, certainly before the next election."

According to Ingraham, American voters "need to be replaced -- or at least canceled out -- by new voters who will be more compliant when new climate change or pandemic restrictions are active."

MENENDEZ INTRODUCES DEM IMMIGRATION BILL, DENIES 'AMNESTY' DESPITE CITIZENSHIP PATH FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Democrats, Ingraham posited, "need new voters who won't obsess about protecting Second Amendment rights or frankly worry about the Constitution at all."

The host then broke down the proposal, which she said "creates an eight-year path to citizenship. It immediately grants green cards to farmworkers, TPS [Temporary Protected Status] designees, and DACA recipients. It expands the work visa lottery from 55,000 to 80,000 a year, and it exempts children and spouses from any visa cap number. It gives dependents green cards, it recaptures unused visas -- I love this one -- from previous years to clear backlogs and eliminates country visa caps ...

If ths proposal becomes law, Ingraham warned, the Biden administraiton will cease deporting all but the most violent criminal illegal aliens, while Border Patrol officers will no longer be able to prohibit illegal entry to prior deportees.

"There may be room for compromise on an immigration bill if there is there's any sense that Democrats would take enforcement seriously," she concluded. "Maybe they can show us for a couple of years that they will lock down the border and really enforce it, but we know they won't do that.

"So this bill, like all the others that came before, will go down in flames. Democrats will turn off millions of already beleaguered voters in 2022 and those voters will get to wonder why they ever voted for a party that never put them first."