Laura Ingraham blasts Biden administration, Democrats who 'fear the GOP far more than they fear the CCP'

The actions of the incoming Joe Biden administration continue to belie their insistence that they will endeavor to promote unity among Americans, Laura Ingraham said Tuesday.

"After the events of January 6th, the Democrats convinced themselves that they were all about to be murdered by way of angry Americans," said "The Ingraham Angle" host. "And to stop this massacre, they have turned Washington, D.C. and many state capitals into armed military fortresses. I've never seen anything like it."

However, Ingraham noted, there mere presence of such overwhelming force in the nation's capital apparently wasn't enough.

"Now the Democrats are afraid of the very Guard that they need, they think they need, to protect them from their own people," she said. "The results of this unfounded paranoia has been several days of folly. First, they announced the FBI would vet the 25,000 National Guard members already serving their country ... But that offended Governor [Greg] Abbott of Texas as, indeed, it should offend anyone with the National Guard."

According to Ingraham, Democrats' attacks on their political enemies are inherent in Pentagon efforts to root out "far right extremism with in the ranks"

"The Democrats are in a mood for another witch hunt, and the Pentagon is happy to oblige. They would rather help the left turn the military into a PC patrol to be used against fellow Americans rather than defend the country from China and other external threats," she said.

"Of course, we know the Democrats aren't interested in standing up to China. They fear the GOP far more than they fear the CCP, and so they will happily destroy the military in hopes of finding anyone who ever sent an email they don't like. All in the name of crushing their domestic enemies and increasing their own grip on centralized power."

"So what should conservatives do under these circumstances?" Ingraham asked. "First, no governor, and certainly no Republican governor, should put their National Guard in a situation where their volunteers are going to be vetted by the same conspiracy-minded loons at the FBI that gave us people like Jim Comey."

In additon, the host intoned, "every Republican senator who attends a confirmation hearing for anyone associated with the national security establishment should demand sworn, on-the-record testimony that our military and our intel community will be used to fight America's enemies abroad, not Kamala Harris' enemies at home. Again, the focus should be on the CCP, not the GOP."