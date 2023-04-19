LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden is a complete and utter disaster on all fronts

Fox News host Laura Ingraham surmises President Biden's 2024 campaign strategy is to divide the country into "villains and victims" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Here's what we know tonight about the state of America: Mortgage demand plummets as rates are going higher. Workers have essentially had 24 months now of pay cuts. Public pessimism about the economy hit an all-time high under Biden. And boy, layoffs — they're coming. Today Meta announced it's cutting 4,000 more technical employees, and as DeSantis is slugging it out with Disney, Disney is reportedly cutting 7,000 jobs, including 15% of its entire entertainment division. ESPN? They're getting hit, and hit hard. More layoffs there. And, of course, Biden's war against cars continues. Gas prices have reached a five-month high. Now, as all of this is weighing on us, there is no end in sight as well for the war in Ukraine.

…

$200-plus-million more. Some of the biggest economies in the world, countries we all thought were our allies, are now aligning with China. First, Macron in France. He went to Beijing and Lula in Brazil followed.

…

I'm not going to belabor the obvious about the border. It's an open sewer of fentanyl, cartels and human trafficking all due to Biden's policies and the ending of Title 42. There isn't even anything to debate here anymore. Biden is a complete and utter disaster on all fronts. He's an embarrassment on the world stage.

BIDEN'S GREEN ENERGY PLANS POSE NATIONAL SECURITY RISK, PENTAGON WARNS

…

So given all of that, which everyone — if you're really being honest — everyone agrees with, what on Earth should we expect from Biden if he does run, and from the Democrats in general going into 2024? I'll tell you what to expect: Divide and demonize. That's all they have. Forget hope and optimism. Remember Obama's hope and change? That's out the window. Expect only old-school, machine-style petty politics. If he wants to get elected with this nightmarish record of his, Biden has to divide the country into villains and victims, and whoever they deem as worthy victims will be elevated to hero status and they're going to get rewarded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And whoever they paint as evil will be punished — and severely. So in every speech, on every trip, he'll try to shift attention away from his and his party's abject failures to the bad people out there on the other side. He can't win without dividing us. The stories they choose to inject themselves into will only be ones that advance their political narrative.