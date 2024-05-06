LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden is asking people to vote to make themselves and the country poorer and weaker

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shares what a second Biden presidential term could look like Monday in her opening monologue on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEI, abortions, EVs and weed-- that's the focus of tonight's "Angle."

Yeah, that's pretty much the agenda. More giveaways to the BLMers and placating the trans lobby, a relentless push for abortion on demand, an end to gas-powered cars and stoves and cannabis shops on every street corner. And then throw in some unconstitutional student loan forgiveness. This is how they hope to entice you to vote against your own economic self-interest. And don't forget who's waiting in the wings.

…

PRESIDENTIAL POLLS SHOW DEADLOCKED RACE AS PARTY CONVENTIONS QUICKLY APPROACH

Do they realize or not realize that they've lost all credibility on the "protecting democracy" issue? They don't see it? They don't look in the mirror? Well, you lose all credibility on that when you happen to be the party that's trying to put your chief political opponent in jail. Yet there seems to be no end to their sick fantasies, like another one from this writer, Tom Nichols, in The Atlantic, where he imagines the former president and right-wing governors attempting to use the U.S. military and National Guard "as their personal muscle."

He warns that the voters need to use their imaginations because they're just too stupid to really think for themselves, to see how Trump in charge will "paralyze democracy limb by limb." OK, that's just bad writing. Beneath all these slurs, the phony fear-mongering and the nonstop gaslighting, Biden's campaign knows that what it's really asking, is it's asking people to vote to make themselves and the country poorer and weaker. And man, that's a hard sell. So they dress it all up with a lot of lame rhetoric about equity and climate consciousness and all the stuff we just talked about. Now, remember, this is now a party that doesn't like Americans anyway, so they don't really care if you suffer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If things end up where they should end up in November, and Biden shuffles out to concede on election night, the only thing we need to worry about is whether these self-proclaimed defenders of democracy will themselves really accept the will of the voters for whom they have shown so little respect.