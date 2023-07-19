LAURA INGRAHAM: Anyone else would be going to jail if they were Hunter

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds Democrats’ handling of the Hunter Biden investigation on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If Hunter was treated like anyone else with the same set of damning facts, he'd be going to jail. He wouldn't be on probation, and that, of course, would hurt President Biden politically. So, oh yes, we learned a lot today. Despite Democrats' really anemic attempts to distract us, we got some clarity on the key question that I've been asking for months: How did the Biden family get so rich ?

Look, what the Bidens have done , what the DOJ did to save the president's son — it's just more evidence of how little any of them care about America, the rule of law, or, frankly, our international reputation because now every foreign country, every foreign ambassador, everyone knows that the U.S. government is up for sale, except maybe the Americans who rely on the regime media to tell them the truth because the other networks didn't even cover this hearing passing mention.

It's not important because for them, the only thing that matters is preventing Trump or anyone like him from ever being elected again.