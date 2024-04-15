LAURA INGRAHAM: America under Biden is 'ashamed and shaky'

Fox News' Laura Ingraham explains why President Biden isn't "credible" as a global leader in her monologue on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: "Death to Israel. Death to America." Now, these are the voters, by the way, that Joe Biden was desperately trying to court over the weekend by telling Israel to bring down the temperature after the attempted drone attack on Sunday morning by Iran. Now, it's been a muddled mess and an embarrassment to the United States.

Now, these aren't the words of a superpower because a superpower is proud and resolute. America under Biden is ashamed and shaky.

Today, the same people who got us into this mess are now somehow stunned that Americans are opposed to more foreign intervention, more money for Ukraine. And those same people think that America is weaker and our enemies are stronger because the American people are the problem, and their representatives in the House lack the will to stand up to our enemies. And these same people think that if we just agreed to borrow more money, if we agreed to take on more commitments to other countries, if we agreed to trust Biden and his team even more, then things would be better. Well, they are completely wrong.

The American people are still loyal, they're still patriotic. They're still committed to building a richer and safer world for everyone. Most still support Israel. They still mistrust Vladimir Putin. They still want America to be number one. The problem isn't the American people. The problem is what our leaders have done to the American people and America. Measured on the basis of purchasing power parity, China's economy is now larger than ours.

The United States is over $34 trillion in debt and counting. The United States' intel community lacks credibility. And young people? They're not interested in joining the military anymore. Government geniuses gave in to globalization and gutted our jobs. Look, the United States is hated around the world-- that wasn't an accident. It resulted, in part, from the constant drumbeat of anti-American propaganda put out by Hollywood and our own government.