LAURA: Democrats see the real risk of declining support from Black Americans

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes how the Democratic Party is polling among Black Americans on "The Ingraham Angle," saying liberals have "little respect" for their base.

LAURA INGRAHAM: With a track record of abysmal failure for Black Americans, Democrats now see that there's real risk of declining support from that constituency that they once thought would never abandon them. So, how do they shore up the Black base? Support tougher criminal laws in the inner cities?

After all, violence is affecting Black Americans the most. Or are Democrats revisiting their slavish devotion to the teachers’ unions who are adamantly opposed to school choice? Americans, especially minorities stuck in bad public schools, now have no options. Or is Biden finally going to let up on the climate madness and bring the cost of energy down? Well, the answers to all of the above are no, no and no. Why would Democrats agree to any of that when they could just call Republicans racist?

Law and order is not racist. It's common sense, but common sense is out the window with today's Democrats, especially where Black voters are concerned. With the horrid record on the economy, the border, crime, all Biden's boosters can do now is dangle a shiny racial division object in front of African-Americans. Imagine having such little respect for the intelligence of your own base.

