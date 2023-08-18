Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA: Democrats see the real risk of declining support from Black Americans

Democrats have a failing track record for Black Americans, Ingraham says

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Black Americans are moving to redder pastures Video

Laura: Black Americans are moving to redder pastures

Fox News host Laura Ingraham evaluates how President Biden is polling among Black Americans on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham analyzes how the Democratic Party is polling among Black Americans on "The Ingraham Angle," saying liberals have "little respect" for their base. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: With a track record of abysmal failure for Black Americans, Democrats now see that there's real risk of declining support from that constituency that they once thought would never abandon them. So, how do they shore up the Black base? Support tougher criminal laws in the inner cities?  

BIDEN CALLED OUT BY FORMER TRUMP ECONOMIST FOR SOUNDING 'DELUSIONAL' ABOUT ECONOMY: PEOPLE FEEL 'WORSE OFF' 

After all, violence is affecting Black Americans the most. Or are Democrats revisiting their slavish devotion to the teachers’ unions who are adamantly opposed to school choice? Americans, especially minorities stuck in bad public schools, now have no options. Or is Biden finally going to let up on the climate madness and bring the cost of energy down? Well, the answers to all of the above are no, no and no. Why would Democrats agree to any of that when they could just call Republicans racist? 

 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Law and order is not racist. It's common sense, but common sense is out the window with today's Democrats, especially where Black voters are concerned. With the horrid record on the economy, the border, crime, all Biden's boosters can do now is dangle a shiny racial division object in front of African-Americans. Imagine having such little respect for the intelligence of your own base.  

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

This article was written by Fox News staff.