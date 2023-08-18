Biden called out by former Trump economist for sounding 'delusional' about economy: People feel 'worse off'

FreedomWorks senior economist and former Trump economic adviser Steve Moore joined "Faulkner Focus" Friday to call out President Biden for sounding "delusional" on the economy and touting the benefits of "Bidenomics." Moore responded to a recent remark from Biden in which he declared his economic policy "is working," while a Fox News poll found an overwhelming majority of Americans do not feel better off financially since Biden took office.

BIDEN CALLED OUT FOR 'FACTUAL ERROR' IN 'BIDENOMICS' TWEET, AFTER BOASTING ABOUT WAGE LEVELS

STEVE MOORE: When he keeps talking about how well the economy is doing, it almost seems delusional. It's almost like he doesn't understand the problems of people on Main Street across the country. I mean, Washington, D.C. is not the rest of the country. And so I think that's problematic for Biden, there's good news and bad news on the economy. Good news is the economy is picking up a little bit this summer, no question about it. There's more economic activity and there are jobs out there. No question. The bad news is you just listen to some of those people and the voters in Iowa, I hear this all the time.: people don't believe this inflation number of three and a half percent. And you know why they don't? If you look at the essentials that you have to buy every month, and you're a middle-class family, you have to buy milk, you have to buy groceries, you have to buy ground beef, you have to pay your rent or mortgage. You have to pay your energy bill. You have to fill up your tank. All of those things are up way more in price than what's officially the CPI, in some cases three times more. So this has caused a middle-class squeeze and that's why you're getting all these Americans saying, hey, I'm worse off under Biden, not better.

An overwhelming majority of Americans are disappointed with President Biden's handling of the U.S. economy, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The poll, conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that just 36% of Americans approve of Biden when it comes to the economy, lower than his overall approval rating of 42%.

Biden's economy numbers remain as low as they were two months ago, despite weeks of pushing his "Bidenomics" messaging from the White House. According to the poll, 55% of Democrats say Biden should not run for president again, though 82% indicated they would vote for him if nominated.

