Hispanic voters say they're 'running away' from Biden: 'Big cup of Joe overflowing with inflation'

A new Fox News poll shows President Biden is struggling to maintain support among Hispanic voters, as a panel of voters told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that inflation is driving them away from the party.

According to the poll, only 46% of Hispanic voters currently choose Biden for president in 2024 compared to 63% of the same group in 2020. In comparison, 37% of Hispanic voters support Donald Trump for 2024 compared to 35% in 2020.

Americans for Prosperity Texas' Tina Aviles, American University graduate J.P. Villasmil, and Christian author Lydia Dominguez explained why Biden is struggling with voters in the Latino community.

Dominguez, who is also a mother and Air Force veteran, said she has noticed prices going up and that people in her community are "totally upset with what's going on."

"I see people in my community that are going out and getting second and third part-time jobs. It's incredibly sad," said Dominguez.

Aviles, a mother of seven, said she has seen a big difference in the economic policies of the Biden administration.

"There was a time when things were just smooth and easy under some previous pro-growth economic policies. But this administration promised me a cafecito, but handed me instead a cup of Joe overflowing with inflation. And they hoped that I wouldn't notice."

Recent graduate Villasmil said, "there were some Hispanics moving away from the Democratic Party by the end of the Trump presidency, and now they're running away."

Villasmil said other than the economy, he also cares about immigration, and foreign policy including Latin America.

"Time and time again, it seems like the president, Joe Biden, does not seem to care as much about the continent."

Dominguez said, "I wish we could afford as many vacations as Biden is taking, that's for sure. You know, we're definitely seeing just the middle class dwindling."

Aviles said she is concerned about the opportunities in America today for her children to succeed.

"What I am concerned about is prosperity, educational opportunity for my children, and to reignite the American dream so that my children have the same amazing future opportunities in this great country."

Villasmil said, although young voters are not as conservative as their parents, he believes his age group is "getting there."

