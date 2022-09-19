Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Texas sheriff opens criminal probe into DeSantis operation to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said migrants in Bexar County, Texas have been abandoned and left to fend for themselves in response to the probe

By Louis Casiano , Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
DeSantis responds to criminal investigation after he flew migrants to Martha's Vineyard Video

DeSantis responds to criminal investigation after he flew migrants to Martha's Vineyard

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined 'Hannity' to respond to authorities in Bexar County, Texas after they opened a criminal investigation into him over sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Texas are investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over an operation to fly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week, a move that has infuriated many Democrats and angered locals on the island. 

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, said he was opening up a criminal investigation into migrants that were "lured" from the Migrant Resource Center under "false pretenses" and flown to Florida, where they were ultimately left to fend for themselves in Martha’s Vineyard, he said in a video message to announce the probe. 

"Here we have 48 people that are already on hard times. They are here legally in our country at that point," he said. "I believe that they were preyed upon. Somebody came from out of state, preyed upon these people, lured them with promises of a better life, which is absolutely what they were looking for."

Salazar said his office was working with lawyers and advocacy groups. 

FLORIDA GOV. DESANTIS SAYS FUNDS ARE IN PLACE TO BUS ILLEGAL MIGRANTS OUT OF HIS STATE 

  • Martha's Vineyard migrants
    Image 1 of 4

    Students from the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School AP Spanish class wait outside St Andrews Episcopal Church. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard. The students served as translators for the migrants. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

  • Migrants stand with their belongings in Martha's Vineyard
    Image 2 of 4

    Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

  • immigrants in Martha's Vineyard
    Image 3 of 4

    A woman, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, holds a child as they are fed outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

  • Illegal immigrants at Martha's Vineyard
    Image 4 of 4

    Illegal immigrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Video obtained by Fox News)

DeSantis, a Republican, has said he is responsible for two charter flights that flew Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Florida and onward to Martha's Vineyard. 

In a statement, his office said migrants have been abandoned in Bexar County and "left to fend for themselves."

"Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected. Unless the MA national guard has abandoned these individuals, they have been provided accommodations, sustenance, clothing and more options to succeed following their unfair enticement into the United States, unlike the 53 immigrants who died in a truck found abandoned in Bexar County this June," the statement said, referring to the deaths of 53 migrants found in a locked commercial in San Antonio truck earlier this year. 

The arrival of the migrants took city leaders and homeless advocates on the island by surprise. 

"Dealing with immigration populations is nothing new to us, however with a plane landing, and you don't even know it's coming, that kind of puts a different level of crisis intervention into it," Sue Diverio, executive director for Harbor Homes, a shelter that was helping to shore up resources to care for the migrants, told Fox News Digital last week. "It was definitely an unexpected arrival of refugees." 

A Texas sheriff on Monday said he is launching a probe against Florida over the transportation of migrants in his county to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. 

A Texas sheriff on Monday said he is launching a probe against Florida over the transportation of migrants in his county to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.  (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The move also angered many Democrats, who criticized DeSantis as playing with people's lives to win political points. Some have said the move was illegal and likened it to human trafficking. 

The DeSantis administration said the migrants were informed of their destination and that they were given "multiple" opportunities to decline the trip. Officials said the individuals were offered hotels, meals, showers and haircuts for a couple of days before the trip and that some indeed declined to go.

The administration also said the rumors about the migrants being promised jobs in Martha’s Vineyard were also untrue, and that the individuals were simply presented with information about the benefits and services that are commonly found in sanctuary states.

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard: Do Democrats have a case against DeSantis? Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate whether DeSantis could be charged with kidnapping, despite launching a program as San Francisco mayor that bussed thousands of homeless people out of San Francisco and the state.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics