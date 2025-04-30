Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Late-night hosts rate Trump's first 100 days, say grade falls between 'F’ and ‘U’

'We’re at cruising altitude, people. The seatbelt sign is off and the pilot is aiming straight at the mountain side,' one host said of Trump's 100 days

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Late-night hosts rate Trump's First 100 days, say grade falls between 'F’ and ‘U’

Late-night hosts gave their own grades for President Donald Trump’s first 100 days.

Late-night hosts gave their own grades for President Donald Trump’s first 100 days on Wednesday, and they were the opposite of flattering.

Network hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, as well as cable late-night host Jordan Klepper, tore into Trump on April 29, the 100th day of Trump’s second term.

"It is difficult to give Trump’s first 100 days a grade, but if I had to, I’d say it falls somewhere between ‘F’ and ‘U,’" the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host said during his monologue.

Trump and Kimmel

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said the letter grade that Trump deserved for his first 100 days in office is somewhere between "F" and "U." (Anna Moneymaker / Staff )

The ABC host slammed Trump with several sarcastic quips. 

"I’ve had a day of revelry and jubilation as I celebrate Donald Trump’s 100th day in office," he said as the audience laughed.

"I assumed there’d be a big round of applause. No? We have a hundred days behind us and only 13 more hundred days to go. It's been an historic hundred days, some would say prehistoric," he added.

Over on CBS, Colbert read aloud an NPR poll on Trump’s first 100 days and hurled his own insults at the president. 

"Well, according to a new poll, while only 23 percent would give him an ‘A,’ 45 percent would give him an ‘F,’" he said to audience applause. "The remaining 32 percent want to kick him right in the ‘D,’" he added. 

Trump holds microphone at Michigan 100 days rally

President Donald Trump speaks on his first 100 days at Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Warren, Mich.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ABC’s Fallon gave a particularly scathing review of the Trump administration. He opened the show, stating, "Well guys, today is President Trump’s 100th day in office. Let’s be honest. It’s been a bumpy ride. I mean, who knew renaming the Gulf of Mexico might actually be his high point?"

"The Tonight Show" host added, "To mark 100 days in office, Trump kicked off a multi-day media blitz that the White House is framing as a victory lap. Yep, and now all he needs is a victory."

NBC’s Meyers gave Trump a brutal review, accusing him of barely working during the first 100 days of his second term. 

He quipped, "Today was President Trump’s 100th day in office. Well, 100th day as president, fourth day in office."

White House touts Trump 100-day mark amid tariff uncertainty Video

He also gave a poor grade to Americans, saying choosing Trump for a second term "doesn’t reflect that well on the rest of us. ‘Who should we get for president?’ ‘Hey, remember that guy from four years ago who was a f------ disaster? Is he avail?’"

On Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show," Klepper compared Trump’s first 100 days to an imminent aviation disaster.

"We’re at cruising altitude, people," he said. "The seatbelt sign is off, and the pilot is aiming straight at the mountainside."

He also took a dig at Trump’s work rate, stating, "Yes, it has been 100 days of Trump in the Oval Office. I mean that figuratively. Obviously, he spent lots of those days in the steam room at Mar-a-Lago."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 