Las Vegas cafe owner says he and his employees are 'shocked' by renewed mask mandate

Joe Pierro, owner of Market Grille Cafe in Las Vegas, Nevada told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that he and his employees are "shocked" by the city's renewed COVID-19 indoor mask mandate and what it could mean for business.

"I'm not sure what's happening," Pierro said on Sunday. "I thought the whole idea of getting vaccinated is it prevents us from having to wear a mask. All the signs out there tell me it's not heading in the right direction, I agree."

Pierro said the new order, which came on the heels of Los Angeles County's decision to re-enforce indoor mask wearing, "all came on so quickly."

"We're just shocked," he continued. "All the struggles that we made to get to where we are today, and knowing there's a possibility that we might have to revert back."

"Really do we have to go back to here, once again?" Pierro later asked.

Small businesses across the country struggled or were even forced to shutter this past year amid strict COVID-19 mandates that often kept customers at home.

Los Angeles County explained on Friday that the city's renewed mask mandate would be enforced regardless of individuals' vaccine status.

"We’re not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County, and waiting to do something will be too late, given what we’re seeing," L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in virtual press briefing.

However, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that, due to a current lack of funding, his department would not be dedicating resources to enforce the resurrected mandate.