Los Angeles County reimposing indoor mask requirement

Los Angeles County is reviving a requirement that masks be worn indoors, regardless of people's vaccination status, according to multiple West Coast reports.

The requirement will go into effect at 11:59 pm Saturday night, July 17. Some exceptions will apply.

The city has recently had an alarming number of new COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations are on the rise.

The county had previously only recommended wearing masks indoors. Now, it is a requirement.

More on the breaking story to come.