Los Angeles County reimposing indoor mask requirement
The city in recent weeks has had an alarming number of new COVID-19 cases.
Los Angeles County is reviving a requirement that masks be worn indoors, regardless of people's vaccination status, according to multiple West Coast reports.
The requirement will go into effect at 11:59 pm Saturday night, July 17. Some exceptions will apply.
The county had previously only recommended wearing masks indoors. Now, it is a requirement.
