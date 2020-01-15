Expand / Collapse search
Larry Elder: Why don't 2020 Dems call out Biden for 'bogus' civil rights claims?

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Larry Elder discusses Joe Biden's support with African American voters and questions why no one takes him to task over his

Former Vice President Joe Biden should be taken to task by his Democratic rivals on his record with the black community and his dubious claims about his civil rights record, radio talk show host Larry Elder said Wednesday.

During the last 2020 Democratic presidential debate before Iowa's presidential caucuses kick-off, Biden made the case that he could bring everyone together in order for him to beat President Trump and that his fellow candidates couldn't.

WARREN-SANDERS CLASH 'VERY DISPIRITING,' DEMS' DEBATE LIKE 'COLD OATMEAL,' CNN'S VAN JONES SAYS

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Elder conceded that Biden has "overwhelming black support," but said that it "raises a big question."

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, watches as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., answers a question Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"Why hasn't somebody taken on Joe Biden?" he asked. "For the past 30 years or so, Steve, he has routinely exaggerated-slash-lied about his civil rights record.

"[He] said that he marched in civil rights [and] said that he helped desegregate restaurants, and hotels, and theaters. And then, he scaled that back and said, 'Well, it was just one theater and one restaurant in Wilmington, Delaware,'" Elder said. "New York Times fact-checked it and said there's no evidence whatsoever he ever did any of that."

Elder said that it seems like Biden is buoyed by support from black voters, but without it, he "is not even close to being a frontrunner."

"It seems to me that somebody ought to take him down on making all these bogus claims," Elder remarked. "Even the New York Times said that his staff gently reminded Joe Biden to stop saying it and Biden keeps saying it."

Elder also noted that Biden's unsubstantiated claims extended to alleged marching and going to black churches on Sundays to organize groups of protesters during the civil rights movement.

"I am blown away that nobody has done anything with that," Elder concluded. "If he is the last person standing -- believe me, Steve -- Trump will."

