Larry Elder slams Newsom on 'Fox & Friends' ahead of recall vote: Dems 'can't defend his record on anything'

California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder made a final pitch to voters on "Fox & Friends," explaining why he should replace Gavin Newsom as governor. Elder noted that even prominent Democrats aren’t fully supporting Newsom.

Elder said Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have all addressed the recall election, but none could tout his accomplishments in office.

"They never say the following magical words: Gavin Newsom has done a good job for the people of California," Elder said.

"They can't defend his record on crime. They can't defend his record on homelessness. They can't defend his record on the way he ignored science and shut down this state while his own children were enjoying in-person private education."

Calls for Newsom to be replaced developed from his highly restrictive COVID-19 policies. Newsom was the first to entirely lock down his state in an effort to mitigate the pandemic. But after almost a year of the restrictions, residents and business began to flee.

"People are leaving California for the first time in our state’s 170-year history," Elder said.

Newsom’s approval took another hit in November 2020, when he was photographed eating at French Laundry after telling Californians to avoid dining out and social gatherings.

"He was sitting up there at the French Laundry, ignoring the mask and the social distancing mandates that the very people who drafted the mandates were sitting there with him," Elder said.

President Biden is set to visit California ahead of the election to support Newsom’s fight to remain in office.

"The reason Gavin Newsom needs him is because he’s done a lousy job as governor," Elder said.

"They can’t defend his record on anything."

