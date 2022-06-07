Larry Elder on California crime crisis: DAs believe 'bad guys are victims of society'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Larry Elder Show" host Larry Elder criticized California district attorneys for enabling lawlessness and protecting criminals as crime engulfs cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Elder firmly argued George Gascon and Chesa Boudin "have got to go."

LARRY ELDER: [George Gascon] is a D.A. who, when he became D.A., sent out a memo and said, no more for now on cashless bail, and no more trying juveniles as adults. No more prosecution on the death penalty. He's a soft-on-crime D.A., basically, who feels that bad guys are victims of society. He, like the governor of California, believes that there ought not be criminal enhancements against gang members because the majority of the gang members in California are black and brown and, by the way, are the victims of these black and brown gang members. But that apparently does not matter. It's absolutely outrageous. And both these guys have got to go.

