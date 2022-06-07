Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Larry Elder on California crime crisis: DAs believe 'bad guys are victims of society'

San Francisco votes on Boudin recall as Los Angeles' Gascon faces heat for 'lightweight' hit-and-run sentence

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
California soft-on-crime policies are ‘absolutely outrageous’: Elder Video

California soft-on-crime policies are ‘absolutely outrageous’: Elder

Host of ‘The Larry Elder Show’ Larry Elder calls out California district attorneys who he argues favor criminals over the innocent ahead of a recall vote for San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin.

"The Larry Elder Show" host Larry Elder criticized California district attorneys for enabling lawlessness and protecting criminals as crime engulfs cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Elder firmly argued George Gascon and Chesa Boudin "have got to go."

CRIME IN SPOTLIGHT AS CALIFORNIANS HEAD TO THE POLLS IN KEY RACES GRABBING NATIONAL ATTENTION

LARRY ELDER: [George Gascon] is a D.A. who, when he became D.A., sent out a memo and said, no more for now on cashless bail, and no more trying juveniles as adults. No more prosecution on the death penalty. He's a soft-on-crime D.A., basically, who feels that bad guys are victims of society. He, like the governor of California, believes that there ought not be criminal enhancements against gang members because the majority of the gang members in California are black and brown and, by the way, are the victims of these black and brown gang members. But that apparently does not matter. It's absolutely outrageous. And both these guys have got to go.

Ousting Boudin, Gascon can't be soon enough: Elder Video
