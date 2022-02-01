'Criminals should fear us' but don't because of 'soft on crime' prosecutors: Ted Williams

Fox News contributor Ted Williams suggested how voters should respond to permissive policies on crime Tuesday on "Your World."

MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG TRIES TO CLARIFY CONTROVERSIAL POLICY MEMO, SAYS IT GAVE 'WRONG IMPRESSION'

TED WILLIAMS: … It's no joking matter, Charles. It's no joking matter to Officer Wilbert Mora … [,] his wake is being conducted as we speak in New York because he was shot and killed along with his partner, Jason Rivera. It is no joking matter to Corporal Charles Galloway, who was buried today in Houston, Texas, after being involved in an altercation during the course of a traffic stop. Crime is no joking matter in this country. Men and women in this country are dying; law-abiding citizens are dying. So you're right - clearly, it is no joking matter.

…

We are tired physically, and we are tired emotionally. We, as law-abiding citizens, all we want to do is to live in our community and raise our families. And when you got DAs like Al Bragg in Manhattan - soft on crime. When you got a D.A., Kim Foxx in Chicago - soft on crime. When you got a D.A., George Gascon in Los Angeles - soft on crime. Those individuals are not doing what is in the best interests of their community. And if they're not - and I think that the community feel[s] the way I do - they need to vote them out. Enough is enough. We are sick and tired of living in fear of criminals. Criminals should fear us. They don't fear us because we have prosecutors who are soft on crime and willing to let them back out on the damn streets of this country.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: