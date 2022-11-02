Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Lara Trump hits back after The New Yorker blames 'right-wing mothers' for school board 'wars': 'Shame on them'

Liberal outlet claims 'right-wing' moms are to blame for tensions between parents and schools since pandemic

Lara Trump: Parents know what is happening in schools, will result in Republican victories Video

Lara Trump: Parents know what is happening in schools, will result in Republican victories

Fox News contributor Lara Trump reacts to the New Yorker claiming that 'right-wing mothers' fueled tensions between parents and school-boards

Fox News contributor Lara Trump joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to react to The New Yorker claiming that "right-wing mothers" are responsible for conflicts between school boards and parents.

US MATH, READING TEST SCORES PLUNGE FOR STUDENTS ACROSS COUNTRY FOLLOWING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

LARA TRUMP: I think we ought to have a hand in what our kids are learning in school. Of course, they were labeled as domestic terrorists by the Biden administration. So parents don't need The New Yorker or anyone else to tell them what is happening in schools. And they saw it for themselves. And that is why you are going to see this midterm election, people coming out in droves, voting all the way down to it from governors races, Senate, House, all the way down to the school board for Republicans, in a way I don't think we have ever seen before, because they're fed up with it. They're ready to protect their kids. This is the future of our country. And shame on anyone who is trying to make parents feel badly for doing so. 

