Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lara Trump to US Olympian who protested flag: Apologize or compete somewhere else

'We need better representatives for the United States,' Fox News contributor says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lara Trump to US Olympian who protested anthem: Apologize or compete somewhere else Video

Lara Trump to US Olympian who protested anthem: Apologize or compete somewhere else

Fox News contributor Lara Trump slams Gwen Berry's protest of the national anthem as a 'self' attempt to 'make a name for herself.'

Fox New contributor Lara Trump called on U.S. Olympian Gwen Berry to apologize for protesting the national anthem or "compete somewhere else," Thursday, arguing on "Fox & Friends" that America needs "better representatives" at the Tokyo Summer Games.

OLD GWEN BERRY PHOTO OF HER HOLDING AMERICAN FLAG GOES VIRAL AMID ANTHEM UPROAR

LARA TRUMP: Look, I think we all know that this was a stunt. This was an attempt, a very selfish attempt at that, by her to make a name for herself to cause some waves. I know she probably wanted an endorsement from somebody of some sort and she thought this was the way to do it. Well, how disrespectful to America, how disrespectful to our troops. You know what? If she wants to compete under the United States of America, I think she owes an apology to every American. I think she owes an apology to every soldier that has died fighting for our flag, to every family that has lost someone who has died fighting for our flag. So it's not that easy to just turn around and say, well, I don't hate America. You very clearly disrespected every American. You disrespected the women you competed with and you disrespected our flag. So I think it's very clear she did it for a selfish reason. And it's disgusting to see. We do not need to have athletes like this that our children are going to look up to. We need better representatives for the United States. Go compete somewhere else unless you want to apologize.
...
Go to any country in the world other than America, you will not have it as good. We are the greatest country in the world. And I really hope that people start realizing that and stop falling for the nonsense. We should all stand up proudly, put our hands over our hearts and respect our American flag. I sure hope we see it at this year's Olympics.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW:

Lara Trump: 'Fantastic' to see former president take charge at the border Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.