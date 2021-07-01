Lara Trump to US Olympian who protested flag: Apologize or compete somewhere else

Fox New contributor Lara Trump called on U.S. Olympian Gwen Berry to apologize for protesting the national anthem or "compete somewhere else," Thursday, arguing on "Fox & Friends" that America needs "better representatives" at the Tokyo Summer Games.

LARA TRUMP: Look, I think we all know that this was a stunt. This was an attempt, a very selfish attempt at that, by her to make a name for herself to cause some waves. I know she probably wanted an endorsement from somebody of some sort and she thought this was the way to do it. Well, how disrespectful to America, how disrespectful to our troops. You know what? If she wants to compete under the United States of America, I think she owes an apology to every American. I think she owes an apology to every soldier that has died fighting for our flag, to every family that has lost someone who has died fighting for our flag. So it's not that easy to just turn around and say, well, I don't hate America. You very clearly disrespected every American. You disrespected the women you competed with and you disrespected our flag. So I think it's very clear she did it for a selfish reason. And it's disgusting to see. We do not need to have athletes like this that our children are going to look up to. We need better representatives for the United States. Go compete somewhere else unless you want to apologize.

Go to any country in the world other than America, you will not have it as good. We are the greatest country in the world. And I really hope that people start realizing that and stop falling for the nonsense. We should all stand up proudly, put our hands over our hearts and respect our American flag. I sure hope we see it at this year's Olympics.

