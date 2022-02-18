Lara Trump hammers Dr. Fauci: 'Get the masks off our kids'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lara Trump said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that it's time for American schoolchildren to be allowed to attend school without masks if their parents choose. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday it may be premature and "risky" to take the masks off of children.

'THE VIEW'S' JOY BEHAR SAYS SHE WILL WEAR A MASK 'INDEFINITELY' IN PUBLIC PLACES

LARA TRUMP: We know the science, we know that if you compare schools that were masked and unmasked throughout the entire pandemic, there is virtually no difference in COVID transmissions. … It's time to take the masks off our kids. The reason Dr. Fauci is not too big on rolling the masks back now totally for kids is what is he going to do after the pandemic? What magazine covers is he going to grace? Who's going to want to give him an interview? He's really enjoying riding high over the past two years of this pandemic as the king. I think he knows when it's over, nobody's going to have time for him. So maybe he's trying to extend it out a little bit. Regardless, get the masks off our kids. It is absolutely time, it's over.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH CARLEY SHIMKUS AND TODD PIRO