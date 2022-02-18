Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lara Trump hammers Dr. Fauci: 'Get the masks off our kids'

Fauci says it's still too 'risky' for kids to go to school without masks

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lara Trump slams Fauci for suggesting masks should continue in schools indefinitely Video

Lara Trump slams Fauci for suggesting masks should continue in schools indefinitely

Fox News contributor Lara Trump responds to Dr. Fauci claiming masks should continue to be worn by schoolchildren despite the decline in case numbers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lara Trump said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that it's time for American schoolchildren to be allowed to attend school without masks if their parents choose. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday it may be premature and "risky" to take the masks off of children.

'THE VIEW'S' JOY BEHAR SAYS SHE WILL WEAR A MASK 'INDEFINITELY' IN PUBLIC PLACES

LARA TRUMP: We know the science, we know that if you compare schools that were masked and unmasked throughout the entire pandemic, there is virtually no difference in COVID transmissions. … It's time to take the masks off our kids. The reason Dr. Fauci is not too big on rolling the masks back now totally for kids is what is he going to do after the pandemic? What magazine covers is he going to grace? Who's going to want to give him an interview? He's really enjoying riding high over the past two years of this pandemic as the king. I think he knows when it's over, nobody's going to have time for him. So maybe he's trying to extend it out a little bit. Regardless, get the masks off our kids. It is absolutely time, it's over.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH CARLEY SHIMKUS AND TODD PIRO

Lara Trump: We have been under totalitarian rule for two years Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.