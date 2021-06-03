Lara Trump torches media for 'sad' coverage of Fauci emails: 'Journalism is dead'

Lara Trump, a Fox News contributor, slammed the mainstream media for its lack of coverage on the newly released Dr. Anthony Fauci emails related to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said that it "feels like journalism is dead."

"Sadly the mainstream media has become the marketing arm for the Democrat Party," Trump told "Fox & Friends" Thursday. "They are no longer journalists. They are no longer disseminating information and facts."

Lara Trump, who was a senior adviser to former president Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, reacted to the trove of recently released emails to and from Fauci, the top government epidemiologist. The emails were first obtained by BuzzFeed via a Freedom of Information Act request.

In one email, Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, thanked Fauci for pouring cold water on the lab leak theory. Daszak had visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier this year as part of a World Health Organization investigation into the coronavirus's origins.

In another email obtained by BuzzFeed, Fauci was warned as early as Jan. 31 by infectious disease expert Kristian G. Andersen about the possibility that the virus could have leaked from a lab. Andersen added that when looking "really closely" at the Coronavirus, "some of the features (potentially) look engineered."

Andersen continued to say that he and others "all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory," though he admitted that "those opinions could still change." Andersen's opinion did change. He tweeted in April that he now thinks the lab leak theory is "unlikely."

But the emails nevertheless reveal that Fauci was well aware of questions about whether the virus leaked from a lab early in the pandemic before later dismissing the possibility.

On Thursday, host Ainsley Earhardt asked Lara Trump about The Washington Post's coverage of Fauci's emails.

Lara Trump blasted The Washington Post’s "glowing review" and "profile of Dr. Fauci."

She then said that she believes the mainstream media has "an agenda" and that they "want to push it forward and they don't care at what cost."

"They are obviously working on behalf of the Democrat party, the woke left, and the rest of us just have to figure things out on our own and fend for ourselves," Trump said. "Thank goodness we have organizations like Fox News. Thank goodness we have good people out there trying to get the facts and information to the American people."

"It is really sad but it truly feels like journalism is dead," she stressed.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.