Lara Trump on Dems' 'crisis meeting' as approval ratings plummet: They've 'stopped prioritizing' Americans

Fox News contributor Lara Trump reacted on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to the report that the Democratic Party is holding a "crisis meeting" over President Biden’s image as approval ratings plummet.

LARA TRUMP: I don’t think it’s an image problem per se, for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party… They stopped prioritizing the American people a long time ago on the Democrat side. And specifically, Joe Biden, let’s talk about how they can start. They can start by closing our fully open southern border...They could obviously tackle inflation. There’s a lot they could do and try and get the supply chain moving again. To help out so many small businesses. And how about relaxing some of these absurd vaccine mandates.

Hey, remember Afghanistan? Remember that we didn’t even get all the Americans and our allies out? I guess the Biden administration has totally forgotten about that. Maybe we should consider getting those people out. That would probably help the image a little bit of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party.

There’s a lot that can be done to turn things around. They just don’t want to do it.

