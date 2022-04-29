Lara Trump on 'Fox & Friends First': Biden's 'Ministry of Truth' is very concerning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Lara Trump said Friday on "Fox & Friends First" the Biden administration has taken another step toward George Orwell's "1984." Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Wednesday that a Disinformation Governance Board had recently been created to combat online disinformation.

CRITICS SLAM TIMING OF BIDEN'S ‘MINISTRY OF TRUTH’ TO POLICE INTERNET FOR ‘DISINFORMATION’

LARA TRUMP: I can't even imagine the number of heads that would have exploded simultaneously today if something like that would have happened [in the Trump administration]. Obviously, this whole thing is very concerning. If you care about the United States of America and our First Amendment rights, our freedoms of speech, this is such a concerning spot to find ourselves in, in America. I actually remember reading 1984, George Orwell's book, and thinking to myself about the Ministry of Truth. What an awful thing that would be to have happen to any society. And yet we now see we are one step closer yet again under the leadership of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party to 1984, it's basically coming to fruition in so many ways.

