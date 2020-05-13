Lara Logan rips NY Times after reporter blasts Trump, CDC: 'These are not accidents ... Give me a break'

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Nation host Lara Logan and Fox Business anchor David Asman reacted on “Outnumbered” Wednesday to a New York Times reporter’s recent criticism of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald McNeil Jr.,, the paper's science and health correspondent, went on a tear against several members of the White House coronavirus task force during a conversation with CNN International's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, at one point calling Vice President Mike Pence a "sycophant" of President Trump,

A Times spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News, "In an interview with Christiane Amanpour today, Donald McNeil, Jr. went too far in expressing his personal views. His editors have discussed the issue with him to reiterate that his job is to report the facts and not to offer his own opinions. We are confident that his reporting on science and medicine for The Times has been scrupulously fair and accurate."

“There are so many instances of where it’s happened, you just throw up your hands and say, ‘When is it going to change?’” said Asman, who later added, "it’s a sad commentary on journalism, but I am glad they corrected themselves, or at least tried to correct this one reporter."

Logan joined the conversation, saying she agreed with Asman.

“You have to look at this in the context of what The New York Times and most of the media have been doing for years now,” Logan said.

NBC'S CHUCK TODD MAKES ON-AIR APOLOGY OVER BOTCHED BARR QUOTE, CLAIMS 'THAT WAS NOT OUR EDIT'

“This is a moment for all of us reporters to stand up for journalism and stand up for our profession and just admit that on every single page of The New York Times, opinion is infused with facts. And that is happening all across the media and has been happening in a very serious way with very serious consequences for a long time.”

Logan brought up several examples, including a recent incident in which NBC's "Meet The Press" aired what was described as a deceptively-edited clip from a CBS News interview with Attorney General William Barr in which Barr defended the Justice Department's push to drop its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

"Meet The Press" moderator Chuck Todd offered an on-air apology this in response to criticism of airing the edited clip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“These are not accidents,” Logan said. “I mean, come on here, people. Give me a break.

“How come The New York Times never makes a mistake that supports the Trump administration?" she asked. "How come no other paper does that, as well?”

The Times put their opinion in the paper every single day," Logan added. "This apology is a joke.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.