Lara Logan accuses mainstream media of waging 'information warfare' with slanted coverage of Antifa, protests

The media's coverage, or lack of coverage, of this summer's violence involving Antifa and other left-wing demonstrators amounts to "information warfare," Fox Nation host Lara Logan told "The Ingraham Angle" Friday.

"That is a world where Antifa doesn't exist, where it's a 'far-right fantasy', which is the crazy language that people come up with," the host of "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" said of the mainstream media's perspective on events. "It is actually an information warfare tactic that they use to try to convince you that you're not seeing what you actually seeing."

Logan told host Raymond Arroyo that if people are not watching Fox News or reading certain online news sites, they find themselves with an incomplete picture of events -- or no picture at all.

"They just explain it away," she said. "They say, 'All of the federal [agents] on the street [in Portland] were unmarked'. No they weren't, they had their unit patches on their uniform. 'We will ignore that and pretend it did not happen.'

"[There are] more politicians standing up and saying that it did not happen than there are people going and watching the actual footage ... identifying the markings and ferreting out the truth," she added.

Logan posited that the widening divide between left and right in America can be explained in part by the difference in the coverage of the unrest.

"They are creating a completely false narrative for people who live in the other world. If you don't want to know the truth, that's where you get your news."

