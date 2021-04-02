Lara Logan: Human trafficking has become so 'lucrative' for cartels they have 'streamlined it'

Fox Nation host Lara Logan joined "Fox News Primetime" and told host Rachel Campos-Duffy that the cartels have streamlined human trafficking process so much that people are arriving at the U.S. southern border with wristbands that are used to track information about the migrants.

LOGAN: It also shows how organized the cartels are. This has become such a lucrative business for them that they have figured out how to streamline it. How to reduce conflict between different factions of the cartels, but most importantly how to make sure that they are in control of every single aspect of it including every single person, every child, and every baby. When the border is wide open the way it is right now, when the legal immigration system in this country is completely obliterated by the policies, of the administration and the people in power, what that does more than anything is empower the most violent and powerful and dangerous criminal organizations on the face of the Earth.

Logan also recounted a heartbreaking interview she did in Mexico with two you victims of sex trafficking.

LOGAN: I was able through great Mexican contact to organize in interview with a pimp, someone who’s from that town where generations of families have trafficked girls who are very, very young and he brought two of the girls in his care. ... I can tell you, this is one of the worst interviews, one of the hardest interviews, I've ever done in my entire life. Because I had to look at these two girls, and I had to know that everything they told me they were going through. How they were raped every night over and over again. One of the girls was 12 years old when she was sold by her family...and the other one was around the same age. The one was now 17 and the other one, 22. Think of the many years, how many times these girls have been raped over and over and over again. Night after night after night. They said seven days of work a week, that’s what you work there. ... I asked both of them, would you like to go to the U.S., what would happen if you were taken to the U.S. And I could see the horror on their faces, because they looked at me and they said why would I do that. Because they know that crossing that border is leaving behind the last of what they know. It's the last thing tying them to the towns and villages and families that they came from. To now go and be a sex slave forever the United States. Imagine that as your life.

