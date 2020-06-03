Lara Logan details evidence rioters have 'well-developed political agenda and they're carrying it out'

Fox Nation host Lara Logan, who has done extensive reporting on the far-left extremist group Antifa, told "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday that members of the radical organization are conducting a coordinated effort to undermine the country by capitalizing on the turmoil in the streets of America's cities.

"There are numerous incidents and mounting evidence of anarchist involvement in these protests," Logan said. "They are not just exploiting and hijacking it but coordinating it and escalating it."

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr said that Antifa is responsible for at least some of the destructive riots across America in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd.

"What’s interesting about what they do is they intercept police communications. They monitor police traffic. They use secure communications," explained Logan. "They know where the police are going to go and they know how to stop law enforcement responding to these incidents. And all of that is about escalation."

Logan said the effort by these "anarchists" is eerily "consistent" across America, which speaks to their "real organization, real infrastructure, training, funding, [and] financing."

" They are operating always with the ... same tactics, they happen be on every single street in every single city ... they are using the same messaging everywhere," she explained. ".... And the kind of equipment they are using? This is not some emotional outpouring, these are people who have a very well developed political agenda and they are carrying it out."

