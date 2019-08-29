'Diversity Panel' recommends eliminating gifted student programs for allegedly perpetuating 'stereotypes'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, after a 'school diversity' panel that he appointed recommended eliminating programs serving gifted and talented students.

De Blasio appointed the School Diversity Advisory Group in 2017 in an attempt to diversify one of the nation's largest public school systems. The mayor said he would consider the panel's suggestions.

"Oh great! Exactly what the education system should do, scrap programs for students that excel, what a brilliant idea," said Lahren in her daily commentary "First Thoughts."

According to the panel's report, city gifted programs “do not serve a 21st-century educational mission and unfairly block educational opportunities for students who are Black, Latinx, low-income...These programs segregate students by race, class, abilities, and language and perpetuate stereotypes about student potential and achievement."

"Why? Why punish students for excelling, for having a high aptitude, for needing a higher level of academic stimulation?" asked the Fox Nation host, "Why else...it is supposedly racist...The programs are comprised of mostly white and Asian students, who apparently because of skin color, don't deserve a higher level of academic stimulation."

Lahren called the recommendation a "slap in the face to students, who work hard and perform at a high academic level."

"Why the hell would NYC or any city for that matter want to take away resources or programs from those who have shown high aptitude? If everyone just got dumber together would that make the diversity panel happy," she continued.

"Academic aptitude or advanced intellect is not a sign or attached to race, religion, socio-economic status or anything else. Students attending public schools, who show advanced abilities should be able to foster those skills and talents without their parents having to shell out thousands of dollars for private school education," Lahren explained.

