Lady Gaga's father endorses Trump in 2024 race: 'He's a patriot'

The father of pop icon Lady Gaga is throwing his support behind former President Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

"I endorse Donald Trump. I endorse his policies," Joe Germanotta said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

The restaurant owner's announcement came days after the second assassination attempt against Trump as the election remains in a dead heat.

"They're two vastly different people. One of them is pure, and he's a patriot. The other is just going to say whatever she needs to say to get elected. That's basically what I hear, and I'm tired of hearing about her neighbors' lawn," he said.

HARRIS-TRUMP SHOWDOWN: PRESIDENTIAL RACE ROCKED BY 2ND ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WITH 50 DAYS UNTIL ELECTION

The showdown between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump remains a margin-of-error race in the seven crucial battleground states that determined the outcome of Biden's 2020 victory over Trump and will likely determine the winner of the 2024 election.

A recent Fox News poll, however, found Harris edges Trump in a head-to-head matchup by two points.

Despite the three percentage point shift since mid-August, Trump still maintained more favor among voters for who they trust to handle top issues.

‘TRUMP 2024!’: YOUNG SUPPORTER WITH RARE BRAIN DISORDER BEAMS AFTER SURPRISE MEETING WITH FORMER PRESIDENT

When it comes to the economy, voters favored Trump by five points compared to Harris.

"Six years ago, I was going to have the best year we ever had at Joanne before COVID. And when I say best year, it was 25% more than any other year," Germanotta claimed.

Immigration and public safety are among the other top election issues which voters favor the former president over Harris.

According to a Fox News poll, 50% of voters trust Trump to make the country safe and 54% favor him on immigration.

"It's an invasion as far as I see it," Germanotta said, referring to the Biden-Harris administration's immigration policies.

"We don't have secure borders anymore. There's no more legal immigration. My clientele, my customers, the ones that used to come once a week, now they come once every three weeks. They're not coming to New York City."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York City restaurant owner said ultimately his decision to back the former president is due to policies, not personalities.

"The real foundation, I'm not voting for people. I mean, look, Donald, he's abrasive. But he's a patriot and his policies are there. They're on target for me anyway. I'm into low fuel and food prices, low interest rates, pro-police, good economy, pro-police... law and order... keep the jobs here in the United States."

Fox News' Dana Blanton and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.