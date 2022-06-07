L.A. Times op-ed calls on mainstream media to expose GOP 'lies' ahead of Jan. 6 hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic National Committee adviser Kurt Bardella penned an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times that called for specific media targeting of the Republican Party.

Bardella mentioned the Axios report on Tuesday that suggested that CNN will be attempting to become less partisan against conservatives, however he suggested that this idea of appealing to "both sides" is the real problem.

"For reasons I cannot explain, there are those in the establishment media world who still cling to this notion that Democrats and Republicans represent two different-but-equal sides of the same coin. That it’s important for the American people to be presented with ‘both sides’ as if they carry equal weight," Bardella wrote.

Instead, he claimed, these efforts to represent Republicans and Democrats equally are "playing right into" Republican hands and "acting as unwitting accomplices" to the GOP.

"It is not partisan to confront the dangerous litany of lies advanced every day by the Republican Party. It is not partisan to expose the embrace of extremism that is driving GOP ‘policymaking.’ It is not partisan to challenge Republicans on their hypocrisy," Bardella wrote. "It is not partisan to use adjectives like ‘dangerous,’ ‘radical,’ ‘extreme,’ ‘liars,’ ‘wrong,’ ‘violent,’ ‘racists’ to describe leaders in the Republican Party. That’s what they are and quite frankly, they aren’t even trying to hide it."

Ahead of the upcoming Jan. 6 committee hearings set to air on Thursday, Bardella referenced the events of the Capitol riot as proof that the Republican Party intends to "permanently hijack democracy" and admonished any attempt to portray them fairly.

"Will the media present their false arguments with the same level of credibility as the Jan. 6 committee’s findings? Will the press allow democracy deniers to twist the narratives and challenge the truth of the evidence?" Bardella asked. "Or will the media do the responsible thing: Not allow their platforms to become launderers for the GOP’s lies. Refuse to quote the Republicans who in bad faith rejected the entire inquiry process. Refuse to book on their shows and segments voices who refer to the insurrectionists as ‘patriots.’"

Bardella concluded, "The fact is every media institution has a choice to make. They can either adapt to the times and stop playing into the Republican Party’s hands, or they can continue with business as usual ‘both sides-ism’ and watch democracy fall on their watch.

The January 6 House Select Committee hearings are set to premiere on primetime this Thursday. The committee hired a former ABC News executive as an adviser to help produce the hearing.