LA-based FOX News correspondent live on air as 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman was reporting live on air Sunday afternoon about a missing American college student when a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California.

Coleman, who is based in Los Angeles, was reading her script on "Fox Report" when loud rattling echoed in the background for a few seconds.

"I'm sorry, I think we just experienced a minor earthquake here," she told anchor Jon Scott.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the area just after 1 p.m. PST. The epicenter was 7 miles southwest of Westlake Village, a city roughly 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

"It was a good — I would say maybe 3 to 5 seconds of just, like, quick rattling there," said Coleman. "And, you know, when I'm reading these scripts, you know, that I write, I have them in this teleprompter in front of me, and I'm hyper focused so when it just starts moving like that, you're like, wait, what's happening? And how long is this moving going to go on? And do I need to get up and go somewhere else? Well, fortunately, it stopped quickly."

Scott praised his colleague for finishing her report even as the earthquake was taking place.

"Christina, you once had a bear wander through your live shot, and now you've got an earthquake in your live shot. You are a true professional. Good for you," he said.

Several small aftershocks were felt within minutes of the initial jolt. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.