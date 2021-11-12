Mark Levin flames media coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse case, 'politically motivated' prosecution

Fox News' Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin," took aim at the media, as well as prosecutor Thomas Binger, Thursday, flaming them over their handling of the highly publicized murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

During an appearance on "Hannity," Levin argued that the mainstream media is not interested in reporting the news or being objective in its coverage of the trial. He also accused Binger of leading a "politically motivated" prosecution, and lamented that he wasn't in front of an ethics committee for "violating the constitution" during his questioning of Rittenhouse.

"I think as a people we have to conclude that the media in America today are racist, they are corrupt and they are evil," Levin told host Sean Hannity. "They have no intention of reporting the news. They have no intention of seeking to be objective or impartial. We have seen that for years now. And the American people hold the media in this country in contempt."

"When you watch the kind of people MSNBC has as hosts – Joy Reid, a flat out bigot – and you watch the other people they bring on – this Michael Eric Dyson – and others who just are predictable in the outrageous and poisonous things that they say, I believe that the media in this country is helping to fuel riots, is helping to fuel divisiveness, is helping to fuel hate in this country," he added.

Levin claimed the media were working alongside Democrats, including the far-left "Squad," who he described as anti-Semites and bigots, and accused them of "mainstreaming bigotry." Levin cited the negative treatment of Republican Virginia Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears, who is Black, by the media and Democrats, and suggested that any person attacking someone over their race should be "banned."

He then turned to Binger, who came under intense scrutiny Wednesday when he was accused by the judge presiding over the trial of improperly trying to introduce testimony during his cross-examination of Rittenhouse that the judge had earlier said he was not inclined to include.

"This prosecutor in this case against Kyle Rittenhouse needs to have ethics complaints filed against him with the Supreme Court of Wisconsin. I went back and I looked at these charges. These charges are not acceptable," Levin said. "Your job as a prosecutor is to get to the truth. You represent the government, you represent the state.

"Right now we have mob justice depending on who you are and what the situation is. Even tonight, in Kenosha, the police are preparing for possible violence if the jury doesn’t rule the way the mob wants them to rule, the way the media want them to rule, the way Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats want them to rule, the way LeBron James and other Democrats want them to rule," Levin added.

Levin praised Rittenhouse's "superb" testimony when he took the stand in his own defense, and said that he "withstood the lies and attacks" from the prosecution.

"He was absolutely outstanding. He defended himself," Levin said. "If this kid hadn't shot Rosenbaum, he'd be dead. If this kid hadn't shot Huber, he'd be dead. If this kid hadn't shot Grosskreutz, he'd be dead."

Levin questioned why Rittenhouse was having to explain himself to the media, and argued that the media had ignored reporting on the criminal records of the two people Rittenhouse killed.

"So my view is this is disgusting. And what about the governor of Wisconsin? The President of the United States at the time, Donald Trump, called the governor when Kenosha was burning and said, "I will agree to send in more National Guardsmen because you can’t defend the city." He said no," Levin said. "Why isn’t he responsible for anything, the rioters responsible for anything, and this damn, disgusting media that tries to turn American against American? It is outrageous."

"The issue is whether this Kyle Rittenhouse, this young man, had a right to defend himself. And the answer is absolutely yes!" he added. "It’s not that the prosecution was incompetent, they were politically motivated. They did not have a case! That’s why they resorted to violating the Constitution and the judge's orders, and that’s why this prosecutor's ass should be in front of an ethics committee in the Supreme Court of Wisconsin."