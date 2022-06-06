Kyle Rittenhouse discusses potential legal action against media, tech companies: 'Make the media pay'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyle Rittenhouse and his lawyer Todd McMurtry joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday to discuss potential legal action against media and tech companies.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE: We are going to make the media pay for what they did to me. They made it hard for me to live a normal life. I cannot go out in public. I can't go out into public. I can't go to the store. It’s hard for me to go anywhere without security. Doing basic things like taking my dog to the dog park is difficult. They made it really difficult to be normal, and they affected future job opportunities to me. I don’t think I will ever be able to work or get a job because I'm afraid an employer may not hire me.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE FOUND NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN KENOSHA TRIAL

TODD MCMURTRY: Certainly Kyle was charged with a crime. News organizations are allowed to report on that. But calling somebody a murderer in certain circumstances can be actionable. Other things that media personalities, people on social media said were clearly defamatory. I think your comment about calling Kyle a White supremacist is made up out of thin air. I don’t know how the media can claim that they didn’t make a statement made up out of thin air without engaging in actual malice or most certainly negligence. So I think that we have some strong grounds to proceed. We are looking at… We're starting to look at all those. We're going to evaluate them and look at opportunities to hold the media and to hold tech accountable as Kyle's promised.

