Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Trump's call for China, Ukraine to investigate Biden makes it tough for Republicans to defend him, Howard Kurtz says

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Kurtz: President Trump's defenders face challenging media environmentVideo

Kurtz: President Trump's defenders face challenging media environment

Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz, host of 'Media Buzz,' joins Dana Perino on 'The Daily Briefing' to discuss mainstream media coverage of the House Democrats' escalating impeachment inquiry.

MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz said Monday that President Trump has made it difficult for fellow Republicans to defend him by calling on China and Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The larger problem here is that there are only a handful of Republican lawmakers who are willing to go out right now and defend the president in this environment,” Kurtz told “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino .”

“They’re often trying to pivot to something else."

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: HUNTER BIDEN'S UKRAINE BUSINESS DEALINGS 'LOOK VERY SUSPICIOUS'

Kurtz's comments came after his fiery debate with Rudy Guiliani over the impeachment discussion regarding Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump said Thursday that China should investigate the business dealings of Biden's son Hunter as he doubled down on his prior -- and controversial -- call for Ukraine to do the same.

The Ukraine company Burisma reportedly paid Hunter up to $50,000 per month to sit on its board at the same time his father was vice president.

PETER SCHWEIZER SAYS THE UKRAINIAN OFFICIALS ARE RIGHT TO INVESTIGATE HUNTER BIDEN'S BUSINESS DEALINGS

On Monday, Kurtz said, “I think a whole lot of Republicans are basically refusing to comment or issuing very vague defenses of the president. I think that’s part of the problem because so much is coming out. It’s like a fire hose: new allegations, new whistleblower, new text messages.”

Trump's call for a Chinese investigation into the Bidens comes as the House moves forward with an impeachment inquiry against the president for pressing Zelensky over the summer to "look into" the family's dealings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.