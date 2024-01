Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Actress Kristen Stewart recently claimed that "Twilight," the film that catapulted her to Hollywood stardom, is "such a gay movie."

Stewart, who identifies as a queer woman and has dated both famous men and women throughout her film career, made the claim in a recent interview with Variety.

The conservation, which focused on her LGBTQ identity, was connected to the popular young adult fantasy series about vampires and werewolves. Stewart stated she had recently realized that the movie had queer undertones.

Pivoting from mentioning how Stewart "grew to fully embrace her queerness in her public life" to the 2000s hit, Variety stated, "She’s even started to recognize that the most ostensibly heterosexual thing she’s done, ‘Twilight,’ has its own queer sparkle."

The actress said, "I can only see it now. I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie."

Implying how obvious this notion was to her, Stewart added, "I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob [Pattinson] and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you."

"That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love," she added.

The rest of the interview focused on her being a "role model for LGBTQ people" and really embracing that community in recent years.

Being a champion of LGTBQ issues has also manifested in Stewart’s recent creative choices. The interview also covered the actress’ upcoming film, "Love Lies Bleeding," a movie about a female "bodybuilder with a killer physique, who catches the eye of Lou (Stewart), a meek, boyish lesbian who looks after the gym where Jackie works out."

"They don’t take their clothes off, but this is going to shock people," Kristen said about the lesbian sex scenes that are included in the film.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Stewart recalled how she once flaunted her queer identity in then-President Donald Trump’s face during her "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue in 2017. This was also the moment Stewart first came out publicly.

At the show, Stewart referenced Trump’s 2012 tweets in which he warned her then-fiancée and "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattison not to take her back because she cheated on him. In front of the studio audience, she told Trump, "Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, because I’m hosting ‘SNL’ — and I’m, like, so gay, dude."

Commenting on that moment to Variety, she said, "It was cool to frame it in a funny context because it could say everything without having to sit down and do an interview."