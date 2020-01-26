After Kobe Bryant’s death in helicopter crash, CNN reporter says he 'faced a very credible rape accusation'

A CNN reporter sparked a multitude of reactions Sunday on Twitter for writing in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death from a helicopter crash that the 41-year-old NBA player “faced a very credible rape accusation.”

Nathan McDermott, a reporter for CNN’s KFILE, wrote the comment along with a retweet of a 2017 Daily Beast article that recounted Bryant’s rape allegation.

“Yes Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but he’s also faced a very credible rape accusation where the woman was choked and submitted to a rape-kit test which found injuries “not consistent with consensual sex,” McDermott wrote.

Some Twitter users questioned McDermott’s timing.

“More proof that #CNNisTrash. Anything for clicks,” wrote one user.

“And you wonder why the US public hates the media and why CNN’s ratings are in the toilet,” wrote another.

“And ? Serious he literally just died. God will judge,” read another comment.

In a follow-up comment, McDermott doubled down.

“Think whatever you want about him, but if you think this is immaterial and shouldn’t be talked about in the aftermath of his death, well, I think you’re wrong,” he wrote.

PETE BUTTIGIEG REACTS TO KOBE BRYANT’S DEATH, SAYS AMERICA ‘UNITED IN MOURNING’

Bryant’s rape allegation stemmed from a 2003 incident in which was charged with attacking a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. Bryant denied the charge, saying the two had consensual sex, and the charge eventually was dropped.

The woman later filed a lawsuit against Bryant that was settled out of court. Despite the allegation, the NBA champ’s following remained popular in Los Angeles and throughout the world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and as many as seven other people were killed in the helicopter crash in Calabasas – about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles – early Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.